Listen to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s moody new track Echo

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have launched a stream of their new single Echo.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming album Wrong Creatures, which will be released on Friday (January 12) via Abstract Dragon.

Peter Hayes, Robert Levon Been and Leah Shapiro previously released Little Thing Gone Wild, Haunt and King Of Bones from the follow-up to 2013’s Specter At The Feast.

Speaking previously about Wrong Creatures, Hayes said: “I find myself writing about death a lot. I find myself having a discussion with death, which sounds dark. For me, it’s dark humour.”

Been added: “We are truly an island – come hell or high water, so it’s usually best to dress accordingly. Though I’m not sure what the proper attire is when drowning in fire. But leather usually goes with everything.”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will head out on tour across North America from next week. Find a full list of their 2018 live dates below.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Wrong Creatures tracklist

DFF Spook King Of Bones Haunt Echo Ninth Configuration Question Of Faith Calling Them All Away Little Thing Gone Wild Circus Bazooko Carried From The Start All Rise

Jan 15: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Jan 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Jan 18: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Jan 19: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX

Jan 20: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 21: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Jan 23: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Jan 24: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Jan 26: Orlando The Beacham, FL

Jan 27: Charlotte The Underground, NC

Jan 29: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jan 30: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jan 31: Boston Royale, MA

Feb 02: Brooklyn Steel, NY

Feb 05: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 06: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 07: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Feb 09: Columbus Newport Music Hal, OH

Feb 10: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Feb 11: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 12: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Feb 13: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Feb 15: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 16: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Feb 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Feb 19: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Feb 20: Seattle The Show Box, WA

Feb 22: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Feb 23: Pomona The Glass House, CA

Feb 24: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 19: Perth Astor Theatre, Australia

Mar 20: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Mar 22: Brisbane The Tivoli Theatre, Australia

Mar 23: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 24: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia

