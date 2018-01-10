Radiohead's music publisher denies lawsuit claims

Radiohead’s music publisher Warner/Chappell has issued a statement denying the existence of a lawsuit against Lana Del Rey.

The American singer-songwriter claimed in a tweet earlier this week that she was facing legal action from the the band over similarities between her song Get Free and Radiohead’s 1992 track Creep.

She said: “It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing.

“I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

Now, Warner/Chappell have issued a statement disputing Rey’s claims.

It reads: “As Radiohead’s music publisher, it’s true that we’ve been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey’s representatives.

“It’s clear that the verses of Get Free use musical elements found in the verses of Creep and we’ve requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of Creep.

“To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they ‘will only accept 100%’ of the publishing of Get Free.”

Radiohead were successfully sued by songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood over Creep’s similarity to The Hollies’ 1974 track The Air That I Breathe. As a result, both Hammond and Hazlewood are now listed as co-writers.

Radiohead - OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 – 2017 album review