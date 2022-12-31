Damanek share new video for A Mountain Of Sky

By Jerry Ewing
Multinational melodic prog rockers Damanek will release new album Making Shore in January

Multinational melodic prog rockers Damanek have released a brand new video for A Mountain Of Sky, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming third album Making Shore, which the band  will release through GEP records on January 13.

“We have been very lucky to have found Caz Reason, who is responsible for not only the front cover artwork on the new album but also for creating our first 2 promo videos," says singer and keyboard player Guy Manning.

"A Mountain Of Sky opens up Making Shore with a soundscape based on Tibetan drums and bells, quite apt as the piece concerns the majesty of Everest. Nature visibly triumphant and unaffected by Mankind's comings and goings.

"The idea that Everest can be ‘conquered’ is ridiculous… it simply is, has nothing to prove and is eternal, whereas Man..."

Making Shore has once again been produced by Sean Timms (UnitopiaSouthern Empire) and alongside A Mountain Of Sky, features the 30-minute epic Oculus.

