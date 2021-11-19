Cynic share drum playthrough video for In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing

Cynic drummer Matt Lynch leads viewers through a drum-through of brand new Cynic song In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Ascension Codes which will be released through Season Of Mist records on November 26. It's the US proggers' first new music since the release of 2014's Kindly Bent To Free Us.

In the seven years since Kindly Bent To Free Us the band have been rocked by several personal tragedies, including the departure of original drummer Sean Reinart in 2015, and the subsequent death of Reinart and Cynic bass player Sean Malone in 2020. Masvidal recently paid tribute to Malone.

Cynic have previously streamed new song Mythical Seprents.

Pre-order Ascension Codes.