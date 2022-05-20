Cynic release rare live video clip of King Of Those Who Know from Mexico in 2010

Watch Cynic perform Traced In Air track in never-before-seen video clip from Mexico's Eyescream Metalfest II

US progressive rockers Cynic have released a never-before-seen video clip of the band performing King Of Those Who Know, originally from the band's 2008 album Traced In Air.

The clip was recorded during the band 2010 Traced In Air tour in Mexico City at the Eyescream Metalfest II, and features Paul Masvidal with former Cynic partners, the late Sean Reinert on drums, Tymon Krudenier on guitar (now with Our Oceans) and Robin Zielhorst on bass.

The footage was lost until recently, when producer/animation director, Gabriel Raso sent the recovered footage to the band. The video is dedicated to the memory of Sean Reinert. 

"I'm grateful to be sharing this rare moment from our concert history with you," says guitarist and singer Paul Masvidal. "Cynic was a fluid and supercharged band at this point after many tours for Traced in Air, so it's a real gift to revisit this show again. It also touches my heart to see the great, Sean Reinert doing what he did best. Hugs to the friends and colleagues who helped make this night happen, and thank you Mexico for a memorable evening, you guys rule!"

Cynic released their latest album, Ascension Codes, through Season Of Mist Records last year.

Get Ascension Codes.

