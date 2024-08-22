Cyan share video for emotional new version of All Around The World

Modern prog supergroup Cyan have shared a brandn new video for All Around The World, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from an upcoming mini-album, The Guardians, which also features a 25-minute epic The Guardians Of Your Destiny and an exclusive instrumental Cyan and which will be released through Tigermoth Records on September 6.

“When we re-worked the Pictures... album, we ended up with around 95 minutes of music, too much for a single CD release," explains Magenta's Rob Reed, mainstay behind Cyan. "I also thought that was too much music for people to take in in one sitting, so I decided to leave off two tracks. So it’s been great to put these out as mini album CD along with an exclusive recording of the instrumental track Cyan.

"The opening track on the original CD back in 1994 was The Guardians running at 12-minutes, but when I finished the new version, it came in at a whopping 25 minutes and is now an absolute monster. It was too much to have that along with Nosferatu, the other epic on the album.

All Around The World is a reworking of a 2005 charity single under the banner Prog Aid, which was a project Reed set up in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami/earthquake disaster, and which featured members of Marillion, Flower Kings, Transatlantic, IQ, Pendragon, and even Prog Editor Jerry Ewing on some [very poor] backng vocals, although if you're lucky, you didn't hear him on the original!

"All Around The World was on the original album but was also used as the song for the Prog Aid charity release in 2005, Reed continues. "We invited the who’s who of the prog community to submit their contributions and I was lucky to be able to mix each performance. It was amazing. So, it’s been great to record a new version with the current Cyan line up and put it on the new release."

Alongside Reed Cyan also features vocalist Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta).

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the same time Cyan will also release a special coloured double vinyl release of 2023's Pictures From The Other Side album, with the addition of the first two tracks of the new CD. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting for The Guardians below.

Cyan headline the Friday night at this year's Summer's End Festival at The Drill Hall in Chepstow on October 4.

Pre-order The Guardians/Pictures From The Other Side.

Cyan All Around The World PROMO - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Tigermoth Records)

Cyan: The Guardians

1. The Guardians Of Your Destiny

2. All Around The World

3. Cyan