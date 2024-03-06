Moon Safari, Cyan and Magic Pie to headline Summer's End 2024

By Jerry Ewing
published

Simon Godfrey, Guy Manning, Hayley Griffiths Band, Coma Rossi and more also on the bill for this years event

Moon Safari
Scandinavian prog rockers Moon Safari and Magic Pie, and the UK's Cyan, head up this year's Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival. This year's event takes place at the Drill Hall in Chepstow from October 3-6.

“We are thrilled, once again, to bring such a diverse and unusual lineup to The Drill Hall," says co-organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones. "To lure both Moon Safari and Magic Pie back after so many years away from the UK is really exciting. We always try to offer something different, and once again, we hope we have delivered. Expect tickets to sell fast for this one!

"Of course, a festival is a lot more than its headliners and we think we have one of the strongest lineups we’ve ever put together."

Also on the bill are Indian prog rockers Coma Rossi, as well as Dutch prog rockers Underneath The Surface, as well as a host of UK acts including  the ling-awaited musical return to these shored from Simon Godfrey (and friends), Guy Manning, with a full band performance, Hayley Griffiths Band, Long Earth, Forgotten Earth and Storm Deva, who will be presented by Prog's partners Progzilla Radio.

Day splits and day tickets will be announced later in March. Weekend tickets are available now.

Get tickets.

