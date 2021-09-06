Rob Reed discusses the history of Cyan and their brand new album in new video

Rob Reed has been discussing his re-activated Cyan project in a brand new video that you can watch below.

Reed formed Cyan in 1984 and last month he unveiled a new line-up featuring vocalist Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta).

The band also released a video for their 15-minute epic The Sorceror and announced that they had rewritten, rerecorded and reimagined from the band's early days and would release new album For King and Country, through Tigermoth Records on September 24.

"Little did I know in 1983, sitting at the school piano writing these songs, that almost 40 years later those same songs would sound like they do on this album," says Reed. "I remember the original Cyan, made up of school mates, pooling our money, £35 to record them at a local 4 track studio with basic equipment. It’s been amazing to finally hear the songs at their full potential, with modern recording techniques and an amazing line up of players."

Reed originally released three albums with band Cyan; the original For King And Country in 1993, Pictures From The Other Side (1994) and The Creeping Vine (1999), all of which featured Christina Booth on vocals. Reed then formed Magenta with Booth in 1999.

