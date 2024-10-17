Colourful UK proggers Henge share video for new single Ascending

Colourful UK prog rockers Henge have shared a 3D animated music video for their brand new single, Ascending, created by filmmaker and visual artist Antony Barkworth-Knight.
The new single is taken from the band's upcoming fourth album Journey To Voltus B, which the band will release on January 31, a date which marks the tenth anniversary of Henge's first-ever live performance.
“With this new single Ascending we are setting the scene for our latest adventure into space," explains frontman Zpor of the new single. "As we blast off from Earth, it becomes clear that YOU, the listener, are among our crew for this high-stakes voyage, where the fate of an entire planet is literally in your hands.”
The hardworking band are currently on the road and have also announced further tour dates for March, April and May next year.
Henge have previously released debut album Attention Earth! which was released in 2018, 2020’s ExoKosm and 2023’s Alpha Test 4. The band has gone from performing in front of around 100 people at their very first show in Salford, Greater Manchester, to headlining Shambala Festival in 2024 to a crowd of thousands.
Pre-order Journey To Voltus B.
Henge tour dates 2024/2025
w/Mr. Vast
Oct 18: Oxford The Bullingdon
Oct 24: York The Crescent
Oct 25: Newcastle The Cobalt
Oct 26: Edinburgh The Mash House
Oct 27: Preston The Ferret (matinee)
Nov 1: Bournemouth Old Fire Station
Nov 2: Worthing The Factory
Nov 7: London Metronome, London
Nov 8: Nottingham Metronome
Nov 20: Newport The Corn Exchange
Nov 21: Wolverhampton The Robin
Nov 23: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Nov 24: Hitchin Club 85 (matinee)
Nov 30: Manchester Band on the Wall (matinee & evening)
Dec 14: Bethesda Neuadd Ogwen
Jan 23: Norwich Arts Centre
Jan 24: Colchester Arts Centre
w/Tirikilatops
Mar 14: Glasgow G2 Garage
Mar 15: Clitheroe The Grand
Mar 20: Huddersfield The Parish
Mar 21: Lincoln The Drill
Mar 22: Bucley The Tivoli
Mar 27: Birmingham Castle and Falcon
Mar 28: Bedford Esquires
Apr 4: Sheffield Sidney and Matilda
Apr 5: Leeds Brudenell (matinee & evening)
Apr 11: Guildford Boileroom
Apr 12: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Apr 17: Liverpool Arts Club Loft
Apr 18: Worcester Marrs Bar
Apr 19: Frome Cheese and Grain
Apr 20: Falmouth Cornish Bank
Apr 23: Reading South Street Arts Centre
Apr 24: Lyme Regis Marine Theatre
Apr 25: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Apr 26: Bristol Trinity Centre (matinee & evening)
Apr 27: Totnes Barrelhouse (matinee & evening)
May 2: Brighton Concorde2
May 3: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms