Colourful UK proggers Henge share video for new single Ascending

Colourful UK prog rockers Henge have shared a 3D animated music video for their brand new single, Ascending, created by filmmaker and visual artist Antony Barkworth-Knight.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming fourth album Journey To Voltus B, which the band will release on January 31, a date which marks the tenth anniversary of Henge's first-ever live performance.

“With this new single Ascending we are setting the scene for our latest adventure into space," explains frontman Zpor of the new single. "As we blast off from Earth, it becomes clear that YOU, the listener, are among our crew for this high-stakes voyage, where the fate of an entire planet is literally in your hands.”

The hardworking band are currently on the road and have also announced further tour dates for March, April and May next year.

Henge have previously released debut album Attention Earth! which was released in 2018, 2020’s ExoKosm and 2023’s Alpha Test 4. The band has gone from performing in front of around 100 people at their very first show in Salford, Greater Manchester, to headlining Shambala Festival in 2024 to a crowd of thousands.

Pre-order Journey To Voltus B.

HENGE - Ascending - YouTube Watch On

w/Mr. Vast

Oct 18: Oxford The Bullingdon

Oct 24: York The Crescent

Oct 25: Newcastle The Cobalt

Oct 26: Edinburgh The Mash House

Oct 27: Preston The Ferret (matinee)

Nov 1: Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Nov 2: Worthing The Factory

Nov 7: London Metronome, London

Nov 8: Nottingham Metronome

Nov 20: Newport The Corn Exchange

Nov 21: Wolverhampton The Robin

Nov 23: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Nov 24: Hitchin Club 85 (matinee)

Nov 30: Manchester Band on the Wall (matinee & evening)

Dec 14: Bethesda Neuadd Ogwen

Jan 23: Norwich Arts Centre

Jan 24: Colchester Arts Centre



w/Tirikilatops

Mar 14: Glasgow G2 Garage

Mar 15: Clitheroe The Grand

Mar 20: Huddersfield The Parish

Mar 21: Lincoln The Drill

Mar 22: Bucley The Tivoli

Mar 27: Birmingham Castle and Falcon

Mar 28: Bedford Esquires

Apr 4: Sheffield Sidney and Matilda

Apr 5: Leeds Brudenell (matinee & evening)

Apr 11: Guildford Boileroom

Apr 12: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Apr 17: Liverpool Arts Club Loft

Apr 18: Worcester Marrs Bar

Apr 19: Frome Cheese and Grain

Apr 20: Falmouth Cornish Bank

Apr 23: Reading South Street Arts Centre

Apr 24: Lyme Regis Marine Theatre

Apr 25: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr 26: Bristol Trinity Centre (matinee & evening)

Apr 27: Totnes Barrelhouse (matinee & evening)

May 2: Brighton Concorde2

May 3: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Get tickets.