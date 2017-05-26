Cult Of Luna premiere live Echoes video

Cult Of Luna have released a live video for their track Echoes.

It’s been taken from the band’s new DVD titled Years In A Day which launched in April.

The band say in a statement: “A few years ago, we took the decision to keep touring to a minimum. The sole reason was to prevent us from burning out, to keep the flame and the passion burning.

“But the experiences on the road that we’ve shared for almost 20 years has been life changing for all of us. It has bounded us together like brothers and we have been given the privilege to interact with incredible people all around the globe.

“So, we thought it was time to release a special object related to the live aspect of Cult Of Luna and how we have progressed since the release of Fire Was Born eight years ago.”

They add: “Releasing DVDs and live documents is always a tough thing at all aspects, but that was the right time to do it for the people that are not able to see this band live often and everywhere, and so to end an era.”

The live performance was captured at La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris in 2016 with the new package also featuring two CDs recorded at Roadburn in 2013 and 2016.

Cult Of Luna - Years In A Day: Live In Paris DVD review