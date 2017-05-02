Cult Of Luna - Years In A Day: Live In Paris DVD review

Until video technology allows you to really dive into concert films, to smell the aroma of unwashed denim and feel the ooze of warm beer down your neck, live DVDs will seem lacking. Your removal from the scene of the action, thrusting control to the camera, changes your relationship from immersion to voyeurism – there really is no substitute for being there. This is something, however, that post-metal maestros Cult Of Luna seem to understand perfectly with this capturing of their performance at Paris’s La Gaîté Lyrique last year during the Somewhere Along The Highway 10th anniversary tour. Years In A Day serves both as a visually and sonically stunning documentation of a band at their peak, and as a fitting bookend on a remarkable second act in their career. The sweeping, and at times beautifully intimate camerawork may remove some of their back-lit mystique, but if you want to know why this band are so special live, watch closer Dark City Dead Man and be totally floored.