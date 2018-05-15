Crippled Black Phoenix Announce European Tour Dates

British prog rockers Crippled Black Phoenix have announced some European tour dates for October.

The band, who are touring in support of their recent covers release Horrific Honorifics, which saw the band cover tracks by the likes of The God Machine, Swans, Abouretum and The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, will be joined on the new dates by Hungarian one-man band ...The Devil's Trade.

Crippled Black Phoenix will play:

Netherlands Leiden Gebr de Nobel - October 5

Germany Koln Euroblast Festival - 6

Slovakia Bratislava Kulturak - 8

Romania Timisoara Capcana - 9

Romania Bucharest Qunatic - 10

Bulgaria Sofia Mixtape 5 - 11

Greece Thessaloniki Eightball - 12

Greece Athens Temple - 13