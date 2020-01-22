Creeper, The Joy Formidable, Knocked Loose and more to play 2000 Trees

Organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees have announced 42 artists who will play at this summer’s event.

The festival will take place on July 9-11 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, with Jimmy Eat World confirmed as headliner in November last year.

Leading the list are Creeper, The Joy Formidable and Knocked Loose, with Creeper frontman Will Gould calling 2000 Trees his “favourite of all the UK festivals."

He adds: “It’s really awkward saying that, because you don’t want to upset the other festivals, but it’s one of the first ones that took a chance on us when we began.

“We played there in 2015 on the Cave stage, then played the main stage, then came back and headlined the second stage in 2018. So we’ve had a long history with that festival.

“They help young, small bands to get a start by offering them a platform, so it’s always been my goal to come back.”

Gould adds: “This year, it’s the biggest slot they’ve ever given us, second from top on the main stage. At this stage in our career – with a second album that’s not even out yet – that means a lot. I think the festival aligns with the values and ethics of the band, which is really cool.”

2000 Trees’ James Scarlett adds: “I’m very proud of the lineup we’ve put together and I think it shows the usual 2000 Trees mix of classic bands, new bands breaking big and your-favourite-new-band you are about to discover.

“So check out the Trees Spotify playlist, grab a ticket and we’ll see you at sunny Upcote Farm in July!”

For ticket details, visit the festival’s official website.

Last year saw 2000 Trees ban plastic across the festival site and introduce the GreenGoblet cup scheme, which contributed to a six tonne reduction in in waste compared to the 2018 festival.

Organisers have also teamed up with two charities for the 2020 festival: Attitude Is Everything and Tree Aid.

2000 Trees: 2020 festival lineup

Jimmy Eat World

The Amazons

Creeper

Dinosaur Pile Up

Young Guns

Boston Manor

Knocked Loose

Counterfeit

The Joy Formidable

Dream State

The Get Up Kids

Silverstein

The Wytches

Roam

Hot Milk

Vukovi

SHVPES

Lady Bird

Kid Kapichi

Nervus

Black Futures

The St Pierre Snake Invasion

AJJ

Calva Louise

Chapter And Verse

Lauren Hibberd

Lizzy Farrall

Ten Times A Million

Raiders

We Never Learned To Live

Gloo

Cassels

The Winter Passing

Ithaca

False Advertising

Lucia And The Best Boys

Dream Nails

Halflives

Creature

Middle Distance

Rews

The Hara

Wargasm