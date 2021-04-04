Crack The Sky singer John Palumbo releases video for Hollywood Blvd

Crack The Sky singer John Palumbo has released a video for Hollywood BLVD. It's the title track of Palumbo's upcoming solo album, his fifth, which will be released through Carry On Music on May 21. You can watch the video below.

“The best songs come out on the first try," says Pulimbo. "Hollywood Blvd, for example, I threw right down after establishing the groove and a proper bass line. It’s as if the song actually gave birth to itself. Songs like these usually come as a series of random thoughts put into a rhyming pattern, and they’re much more like poems than songs. Then, it’s just the task of ‘trimming the fat’ to lay in the lyric to fit the music track. Rhyming can put a bit of a crunch and a restriction on things. At the same time, you’re trying to make a point, you have to rhyme something with it. That really handcuffs me, so I’ve had to stretch the rhyming concept more than a few times.”

Palumbo plays all the instruments on the album himself, sans a number of key acoustic and electric slide guitar contributions from his Crack The Sky bandmate, Bobby Hird. Produced and created at Palumbo’s home studio, Hollywood Blvd was mastered by longtime CTS associate R. Lee Townsend at Real Time Studios.

Crack The Sky released their most recent album, Tribes, in January.

Pre-order Hollywood Blvd.

(Image credit: Carry On Music)

John Palumbo: Hollywood Blvd

1. Hollywood Blvd

2. How It Feels To Be Me

3. Wake Up

4. Shutdown

5. Funky Town

6. A Lovely Day

7. Man On Fire

8. Nothing To Lose

9. In A Cold World

10. Crazy

11. The Dancing Clown

12. Shadowboxing