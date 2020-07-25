Crack The Sky release video for Tribes

US prog rockers Crack The Sky have released a video for brand new track Tribes. It's the title track from the quintet's upcoming album which will be released through Carry On Music in January 2021. You can watch the video in full below.

“The song Tribes is an observation of the sharp divide in our country," says writer/lead singer/guitarist/keyboardist John Palumbo. "Everyone has a tribe. Everyone believes their tribe is the one with all the answers when the real answer is unity."

Once hailed by Rolling Stone as "the best US prog band you've never heard", Crack The Sky have shared the stage throughout their 40+ year career with progressive rock legends Rush, Yes, Supertramp, Frank Zappa and more.

Order Tribes.