Countdown to Christmas early with Brewdog’s epic craft beer advent calendar

It’s hard to believe, but it’s now just 100 days to Christmas – and while you might think it’s a bit early to start thinking about all things Santa-shaped, Brewdog have come up with something that’s sure to make the countdown to December 25 a little bit special.

The Scottish craft brewing favourite has opened orders for their beer-filled 2020 advent calendar, which is a far tastier proposition than the usual chocolate-behind-the-door variety.

The Brewdog box features 24 cans including 15 beers that have launched this year, along with six Brewdog online shop exclusives and a further two varieties which are exclusive to the calendar.

It’s priced at £49.95 and along with buying one for yourself, BrewDog are also offering a gift service where you can have an advent calendar sent to your best beer-loving buddy.

You can, of course spoil the fun and check out what lies in store, but why would you want to do that? It would be like opening your presents months before Christmas Day.

Brewdog also have a range of deals to grab alongside the advent calendar right now – and we’ve picked out some of our favourites below.

After more deals? Then keep your eye on our dedicated Amazon Prime Day hub which will keep you up to date with everything you need to know in advance of the big day, including the best home brew kits available right now.