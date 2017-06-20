Cosmograf share new video for Cut The Corn

Cosmograf have released a video for their new track Cut The Corn.

The song will feature on Robin Armstrong’s upcoming album The Hay-Man Dreams, which will launch on July 14.

The video was directed by Armstrong and filmed in three locations across southern Hampshire.

He says: “The origins of the album really start in South Wales but much of what I wanted to convey in the video was virtually on my doorstep, namely the beauty and dramatic open vista of British farming land.

“This was contrasted with the dark and melancholic theme of the track and indeed the whole album.”

The Hay-Man Dreams features six tracks telling a mythical tale of a farm labourer who dies prematurely, leaving behind his wife and young family.

His widow then “builds a scarecrow effigy as a shrine to her loss and this ‘Hay-Man’ spends his weather-beaten days in eternity, dreaming beyond his field.”

Armstrong adds: “It’s really a dark love story about a relationship built during a life of hard labour working on a farm in rural Britain.

“Cut The Corn represents the Hay-Man’s anguish at his early demise and wistfully longing to be back with his wife in the fields where they worked.

“We filmed half the video in wheat fields near Hambledon and a village near Petersfield called Chalton. The other half was filmed in Holmsley in the New Forest.”

Amstrong continues: “After making the album, I really had no budget left to hire someone to make a video. I was really pleased that we managed to capture some great footage that perfectly fitted the theme of the song using budget equipment and the willing assistance of my photographer brother Dan Armstrong and my wife, who between them did the camera work.”

The Hay-Man Dreams will feature guest performances from Rachael Hawnt, Kyle Fenton, Matt Stevens, Rachel Hall and former BBC voiceover artist David Allan.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Cosmograf The Hay-Man Dreams tracklist

Tethered And Bound Trouble In The Forest The Motorway Cut The Corn Melancholy Death Of A Gamekeeper Hay-Man

