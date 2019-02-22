Cosmograf release video for The Smoke And The Flame

Cosmograf have released a lyric video for The Smoke And The Flame. it's the first taste of music from the band's forthcoming new album Mind Over Deep, which will be released through Cosmograf Music on April 12.

"Everything going on in our minds - every thought, feeling, sensation, everything we are aware of - is in fact happening only in our private internal worlds," Cosmograf mainman Robin Armstrong told Prog. "Our reality is defined by the attention we give to these thoughts and the negative ones can inevitably lead to us feeling out of our depth…

"The Smoke and the Flame centres on our desire to build empires - the products of our dreams, wants, and needs, and the external forces that can bring these crashing down. The video has been created by Miles Skarin from Crystal Spotlight who effectively used 3D imagery of collapsing buildings, fire and destruction as a visual metaphor for the theme."

New album Mind Over Deep sees Armstrong take Cosmograf down a slightly heavier road. The album features guest appearances from Colin Edwin on bass and Kyle Fenton on guitar.