Slipknot's Corey Taylor drank his own vomit in front of Marilyn Manson

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recalls drinking his own vomit from a cup in front of a “freaked out” Marilyn Manson.

Slipknot’s North American tour with Manson kicks off in Nashville tonight, having been postponed when Taylor underwent surgery on his spine.

And the vocalist says things previously got a little weird backstage when his band and Manson were on the same Ozzfest 2001 bill.

Taylor tells Rolling Stone: “I was pretty lit, pretty much for that whole tour. I do remember throwing up in a cup and drinking it in front of Manson and he kind of freaked out.

“He didn’t really know how to take it. And then he ran into our dressing room in tighty-whitey underwear and kind of danced for us and kind of ran back out, and we were like, ‘What the fuck just happened?’”

Taylor adds that, despite both Slipknot and Manson’s reputation for shenanigans, they tend not to try outdo each other when it comes to pranks.

“We don’t really try to fuck with each other, and when we do, it gets really weird,” he says. “At the same time, there’s a positive competition there that we both respond to.

“When we play with him, we watch him tear it down every night, and that just makes us want to tear it down every night, too. So there’s a mutual respect that goes along with that positive competition that will make for great shows no matter where we are.

“To me, that’s the best respect that you can show a fellow artist, especially someone you really enjoy what they do.”

Slipknot are still touring in support of their latest album .5: The Gray Chapter. But Taylor assured fans the live show on this tour will be “night and day” compared to last year’s shows – with different setlists and video presentations.

He says: “We’re trying to put as much art out there as possible. It should be really, really cool.”

Taylor is also working on a new book titled America 51, the follow-up to this year’s You’re Making Me Hate You.

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

