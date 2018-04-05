Coheed And Cambria sign to Roadrunner for new album

Coheed And Cambria are expected to release a new studio album later this year after signing with Roadrunner Records.

To mark the announcement, vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez, guitarist Travis Stever, bassist Zach Cooper and drummer Josh Eppard have released a mysterious video trailer which can be seen below.

The black and white clip is accompanied by a narration that reads:

“Know now there is no time...

Space, between the Well and unknowing

Our story starts there

Well within our future

Yet far beyond our past

In a romance between a pair of unheavenly creatures…”

Coheed’s last album was 2015’s The Color Before The Sun.

The band will embark on a co-headlining tour with Taking Back Sunday and The Story So Far across the US this summer.

Coheed And Cambria 2018 US tour dates

Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH

Jul 06: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 07: Tampa Midflorida Credit union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 08: Jacksonville Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 10: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 11: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 13: Raleigh Red Hot Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 14: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 15: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 18: Philadelphia Penn’s Landing, PA

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Brooklyn Ford Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 22: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jul 23: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH

Jul 25: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Jul 26: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Jul 27: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 29: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Jul 31: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 02: Sugar land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Aug 03: Del Valle Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 04: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music factory, TX

Aug 06: Denver Sculpture Park, CO

Aug 07: Salt Lake City Union Event Centre, UT

Aug 09: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 10: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Irvine Five Point Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 12: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ