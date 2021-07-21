Coheed And Cambria share cyberpunk-inspired lyric video for pounding new track Shoulders

Coheed And Cambria are back with a lyric video for their brand new single Shoulders.
It’s Coheed’s first new music since 2020’s Jessie’s Girl 2 collaboration with Rick Springfield – a song which followed their 2018 album The Unheavenly Creatures.
Speaking about the new track, Coheed And Cambria vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez explains: “In art, in your career, in relationships… no matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit.”
In a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound, Sanchez gave some hints to how they're approaching their new album.
He said: “A lot of times, with bands who’ve been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks.
“But after making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn’t want limitations to the creative process. The next record is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022.
“It’s a modern record. It’s a Coheed And Cambria record, but it’s looking forward, not backwards.”
The release of Shoulders comes a month after Coheed And Cambria announced a co-headline US tour with The Used. The run of 18 dates will kick off in Los Angeles on August 27 and wrap up on September 24 in Jacksonville.
Aug 27: Los Angeles FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 28: Phoenix Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ
Aug 30: Salt Lake City The Complex - Outdoors, UT
Aug 31: Denver Levitt Pavilion Denver, CO
Sept 02: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX
Sept 04: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX
Sept 05: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Sept 07: Wichita WAVE, KS
Sept 08: St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO
Sept 11: Columbus Express Live!, OH
Sept 12: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH
Sept 14: Cincinnati The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, OH
Sept 15: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN
Sept 18: Worcester The Palladium, MA
Sept 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Sept 21: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD
Sept 22: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC
Sept 24 – Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL