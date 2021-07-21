Coheed And Cambria share cyberpunk-inspired lyric video for pounding new track Shoulders

Coheed And Cambria are back with a lyric video for their brand new single Shoulders.

It’s Coheed’s first new music since 2020’s Jessie’s Girl 2 collaboration with Rick Springfield – a song which followed their 2018 album The Unheavenly Creatures.

Speaking about the new track, Coheed And Cambria vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez explains: “In art, in your career, in relationships… no matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit.”

In a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound, Sanchez gave some hints to how they're approaching their new album.

He said: “A lot of times, with bands who’ve been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks.

“But after making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn’t want limitations to the creative process. The next record is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022.

“It’s a modern record. It’s a Coheed And Cambria record, but it’s looking forward, not backwards.”

The release of Shoulders comes a month after Coheed And Cambria announced a co-headline US tour with The Used. The run of 18 dates will kick off in Los Angeles on August 27 and wrap up on September 24 in Jacksonville.

The cover art for new Coheed And Cambria single Shoulders (Image credit: Coheed And Cambria)

Aug 27: Los Angeles FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 28: Phoenix Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

Aug 30: Salt Lake City The Complex - Outdoors, UT

Aug 31: Denver Levitt Pavilion Denver, CO

Sept 02: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sept 04: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sept 05: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sept 07: Wichita WAVE, KS

Sept 08: St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Sept 11: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Sept 12: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Sept 14: Cincinnati The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, OH

Sept 15: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sept 18: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Sept 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sept 21: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Sept 22: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Sept 24 – Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL