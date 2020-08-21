Coheed And Cambria and Rick Springfield team up for Jessie’s Girl sequel

Coheed And Cambria have teamed up with Rick Springfield to create a sequel to Springfield’s 1981 hit Jessie’s Girl.

The idea for Jessie’s Girl 2 came while Coheed vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez began singing the hook for the original song while the band were in the studio last year.

Sanchez then fleshed out lyrics for a possible continuation of the story that began almost 40 years ago, and approached Springfield on Instagram about the idea… and the deal was sealed.

Now a video for Jessie’s Girl 2 has been released which features both the band and Springfield himself.

Sanchez says: “Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song? I don’t think so. As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea. It’s kind of like a National Lampoon movie meets So I Married an Axe Murderer.”

In addition to the video and the digital stream, Coheed and Springfield have opened pre-orders for a limited edition red and blue vinyl which will feature Jessie’s Girl 2, Jessie’s Girl 2 with Springfield and a director’s cut of the song.

A t-shirt bundle pack along with t-shirts, badges and a baseball cap are also available to purchase.

Last month, Sanchez hooked up with members of Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Mutoid Man to cover Rush’s 1975 classic Anthem.