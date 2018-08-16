Coheed And Cambria launch visualiser video for The Gutter

Coheed And Cambria - The Unheavenly Creatures 1. Prologue

2. The Dark Sentencer

3. Unheavenly Creatures

4. Toys

5. Black Sunday

6. Queen Of The Dark

7. True Ugly

8. Love Protocol

9. The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)

10. Night-Time Walkers

11. The Gutter

12. All On Fire

13. It Walks Among US

14. Old Flames

15. Lucky Stars

Coheed And Cambria have shared a visualiser video to accompany their brand new single The Gutter.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming album The Unheavenly Creatures, which will launch on October 5 via Roadrunner Records. It follows the title track and The Dark Sentencer.

The new album features 15 tracks and marks the band’s return to concept albums and is the opening act in a brand new story arc set among the backdrop of The Amory Wars universe.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, frontman Claudio Sanchez says: “Concept records in themselves are not weird, but for a band to continue a concept over their discography can be a little intimidating to somebody on the outside.

“It’s like a monthly issue comic book, like, ‘I don’t want to get invested into this 10 issues in. I need to know where to start. If I can’t get issue one, I’m just not going to read it.'”

A limited edition deluxe box set of the new album titled Vaxis - Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures will also launch on October 5.

It’ll contain an 80-page illustrated sci-fi novel which has been illustrated by Chase Stone, along with the complete Act 1 novella written by Sanchez and his wife Chondra Echert.

The package also comes with a wearable hard-plastic mask of the main character in The Unheavenly Creatures, a CD of the album, demos, a fold-out poster and a certificate of authenticity.

Coheed will also head out on a UK tour in October.