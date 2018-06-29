Coheed And Cambria share video for catchy new track Unheavenly Creatures

Coheed And Cambria - The Unheavenly Creatures 1. Prologue

2. The Dark Sentencer

3. Unheavenly Creatures

4. Toys

5. Black Sunday

6. Queen Of The Dark

7. True Ugly

8. Love Protocol

9. The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)

10. Night-Time Walkers

11. The Gutter

12. All On Fire

13. It Walks Among US

14. Old Flames

15. Lucky Stars

Coheed And Cambria have released a spectacular sci-fi video for their track Unheavenly Creatures.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming studio album, which will launch on October 5.

Speaking about his influences frontman Claudio Sanchez tells Marvel: “Science fiction seems to be the platform that I gravitate towards most – transforming my life and experiences into something a little more grandiose.

“I’m definitely influenced by a lot of pre-existing stories. If you come into my office, it’s just movie posters, action figures and Star Wars toys.

“As I’m conceptualising things, I turn and I see one of the posters and something about that movie reminds me of something that I can transform and make work in my story.”

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that a limited edition deluxe box set of the new album titled Vaxis - Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures would also launch on October 5.

It’ll contain an 80-page illustrated sci-fi novel which has been illustrated by Chase Stone, along with the complete Act 1 novella written by Sanchez and his wife Chondra Echert.

The package also comes with a wearable hard-plastic mask of the main character in The Unheavenly Creatures, a CD of the album, demos, a fold-out poster and a certificate of authenticity.

Coheed will also head out on a UK tour in October, while the first track from the new album The Dark Sentencer was revealed a few weeks ago.