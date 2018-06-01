Coheed And Cambria return with epic new track The Dark Sentencer

Coheed And Cambria have announced their return by releasing an epic new track

Weighing in at 10-minutes long, The Dark Sentencer will appear on the follow-up to 2015 album The Color Before the Sun, which is expected to be released later this year.

Explaining the story behind the new song, vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez says: “Years ago, chaos cut through this atmosphere. The fractured worlds that inhabit this space were once locked in a force of uncontrollable destruction. Gravity was lost.

“Their planetary trajectories conjoined in one catastrophic collision, choking to remain viable even as the dying glow of their cores peek through the cracks and scars of those impactful moments.

“Yet a gasp is a sign of life and the planets that many might have cast off as annihilated space continued to show a pulse across the hopelessness. This discarded earth is still very much alive… and made profitable by the five Houses of the Star Supremacy – an elite society who looked to the sky and saw potential in the wasted planets.

“The opportunistic approach could hardly be considered an act of empathy for the human condition, as the decision to convert the dying planets into private prisons meant another type of life sentence awaited those shipped off to their remote reaches."

Sanchez continues: “Here, the desolate and derelict would burn away slowly, trapped in a race to death with the very ground they stand on. In this space, between the Well and unknowing.”

“Our story starts there. Into our future, yet far beyond our past. In a romance between a pair of Unheavenly Creatures.

“Weaving through the blacked-out space toward the freckling of cracked planets, The Gavel moved like a funeral procession. In many ways, it was the end of life for the two prisoners being transported within its unmitigable walls, to the most deplorable and prized of the doomed prisons, known simply as The Dark Sentencer.”

This weekend, Coheed And Cambria will be one of several guests celebrating the 60th anniversary of NASA with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Sanchez, guitarist Travis Stever, drummer Josh Eppard and bassist Zach Cooper will then head out on tour with Taking Back Sunday and The Story So Far, while further details on their as-yet-untitled ninth studio album will be revealed in due course.