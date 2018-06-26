Coheed And Cambria announce UK tour

Coheed And Cambria - The Unheavenly Creatures 1. Prologue

2. The Dark Sentencer

3. Unheavenly Creatures

4. Toys

5. Black Sunday

6. Queen Of The Dark

7. True Ugly

8. Love Protocol

9. The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)

10. Night-Time Walkers

11. The Gutter

12. All On Fire

13. It Walks Among US

14. Old Flames

15. Lucky Stars

Coheed And Cambria have announced a UK tour which will take place in October.

The news comes just days after the band revealed details of their new studio album The Unheavenly Creatures, which will be released on October 5, with the six dates getting under way the following week.

Vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez, guitarist Travis Stever, drummer Josh Eppard and bassist Zach Cooper will play dates in Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

A ticket pre-sale will begin at 10am GMT tomorrow (June 27) and will go on general sale on Friday.

A limited edition deluxe box set of the new album titled Vaxis - Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures will also launch on October 5.

It’ll contain an 80-page illustrated sci-fi novel which has been illustrated by Chase Stone, along with the complete Act 1 novella written by Sanchez and his wife Chondra Echert.

The package also comes with a wearable hard-plastic mask of the main character in The Unheavenly Creatures, a CD of the album, demos, a fold-out poster and a certificate of authenticity.

Earlier this month, Coheed premiered their epic new track The Dark Sentencer.

Coheed And Cambria 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 09: Cardiff Y-Plas

Oct 10: Glasgow SWG3

Oct 12: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 13: Manchester Academy

Oct 14: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 16: London Roundhouse