Clutch Fallon thanks Paris for 'moving' show

Neil Fallon has thanked the people of Paris after Clutch played in the French capital in the wake of this month’s terror attacks.

The frontman described the show at Le Trabendo on November 27 as “the most moving experience” he’d ever had with the band. On November 13, 130 people were killed across Paris in a coordinated series of shootings and suicide bombings, with 89 of those murdered at an Eagles Of Death Metal show at the Bataclan venue. Extremist group IS claimed responsibility for the murders.

In an Instagram post, Fallon says: “I’ve been doing this for nearly 25 years now and last night’s show in Paris was the most moving experience I’ve ever had while performing with JP, Tim, and Dan.

“Nothing out of the ordinary happened. People danced. People sang. People threw litres of beer across the room. By all accounts, it was a typical rock show. But these seemingly ordinary behaviours were extraordinary.

“The show wasn’t about Clutch. It wasn’t about rock’n’roll. It was about the fans. It was about Paris. It was about the indomitable spirit of humanity’s best retaliating against its worst… with joy.”

Fallon defended other bands who chose to pull out of European tours after the attacks, saying he’d have done the same if advised to do so.

He adds: “A lot has been said about bands, particularly American bands, who have cancelled shows and tours. I do not fault them. Nor do I judge them. No one outside of those bands and venues knows the particulars of the circumstances.

“I do, however, find fault with those that judge them for doing so. It’s too easy to proclaim what should be done whilst sitting in a castle of online anonymity. If the promoters here in Europe had asked us to reschedule, Clutch would have done the same.”

Meanwhile, Slayer guitarist Kerry King says he is “surprised” terrorists didn’t attack a rock show sooner.

He tells Gazet van Antwerpen (via Blabbermouth): “I am surprised that it took the terrorists this long to target a rock concert. Because they hate rock music. They hate our lifestyle. They hate our freedom and they hate that we enjoy ourselves.

“What happened makes everybody think twice about risking their lives to see a band play. But if you stop going to concerts or stop playing at them, you just do what the terrorists want you to do. It is very important to carry on and to do what you do, what you love doing.”

In their first interview since the Bataclan attack, EODM called on other bands to cover their song I Love You All The Time, with all performing royalties being donated to the victims. My Morning Jacket are among the first acts to respond, covering the song at their New York show at the weekend.