"It doesn't matter to us who you're mingling with, or tingling with." Oasis reference Coldplay's "kiss cam" controversy at their last-ever hometown show

Oasis enjoyed a little onstage joke at the expense of their friends, and fellow stadium-filling English rock band, Coldplay at their final Manchester show yesterday, July 20.

Ahead of performing Slide Away, from the band's classic debut album Definitely Maybe, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been asking if there are any "love birds" among the crowd watching the Manchester-born, London-based band. Yesterday, at the band's final show at Manchester's Heaton Park, Gallagher updated his introduction to the song, asking "Do we have any lovebirds in the house?" then following up by saying, "Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey fucking camera shit. Doesn’t matter to use who you’re fucking mingling with or tingling with, fingering with, none of our fucking business. But this one’s for the lovebirds anyway."

Gallagher's cheeky comment was a reference to Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres world tour show last week at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, after footage captured on their "kiss cam" went viral. The camera captured one Andy Byron, the married CEO with US tech firm Astronomer CEO, allegedly "canoodling", as UK tabloids are fond of writing, with the company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

As the pair quickly scrambled out of shot, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Byron subsequently resigned from the company, who announced, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

Watch Liam Gallagher's comments below.

"Don’t worry for those who are cheating we don’t have that Coldplay camera here"Oasis at Heaton Park, 20/07/2025pic.twitter.com/Umkm0DPopFJuly 21, 2025

Oasis' Live '25 world tour starts again in London, England on August 2.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oasis Live '25 Tour

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil