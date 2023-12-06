Classic Tales Of Yes European and UK tour dates announced for 2024

Prog rockers Yes have announced European and Uk tour dates for their Classic Tales Of Yes tour, which they have currently been taking around North America.

The dates, whch kick off in Portugal in April and run. all the way through to London's Royal Albert Hall on June 4, include rescheduled dates from 2023, for which all tickets remain valid.

The tour, which opens with a presentation from Yes artist Roger Dean (and also features a Roger Dean Gallery), includes tracks from the Yes back-catalogue as well as a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Tales From Topographic Oceans and music from their current album Mirror To The Sky.

“Very excited about the forthcoming Yes Classic Tales UK and Europe in 2024," says keyboard player Geoff Downes. "We’re all absolutely fired up and ready to go after our recent US Tour. And, we’ve got some real surprises lined up for you, so please come along and enjoy the music that is - Yes. See you there my friends."

"We're all excited to be bringing our show home to Europe and the UK!” adds guitarist Steve Howe. “We've selected a new playlist of Yes music but with some firm favourites in there too, of course! To keep our performances fresh, we 'now' carry our own lights, so we can present a consistent show each night, designed for us by Roger."

Classic Tales Of Yes European and UK tour dates 2024:

Apr 30: POR Lisbon Sabres Sagres Campo Pequeno *

May 2: SPA Madrid Riviera

May 3; SPA Barcelona Sala Paral·lel 62

May 5: ITA Rome La Nuvola

May 6: ITA Milan Teatro Arcimboldi

May 8: ITA Padova Gran Teatro Geox

May 9: SWI Zurich Kongresshaus *

May 11: AUS Vienna SImm City *

May 12: GER Berlin Theater am Potsdamer Platz

May 14: GER Halle Steintor-Variete

May 15: BEL Antwerp De Roma

May 17: NED Arnhem Music SacrumTheatre *

May 18: GER Moenchengladbach Red Box *

May 20: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel *

May 21: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal *

May 23: UK Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 24: UK Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 26: UK Liverpool Philharmonic

May 28: UK York Barbican

May 29: UK Southend Cliffs Pavilion

May 31: UK Bristol Beacon

Jun 1: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jun 2: UKGateshead Sage

Jun 4: UK London Royal Albert Hall

* Rescheduled shows from 2024. All tickets remain valid.

Tickets for the European dates go on sale on Friday 8th December at 10am GMT/11.00am CET.

