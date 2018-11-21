Trending

Classic Rock and Metal Hammer t-shirts are now only £5!

By Louder  

None more black: Official Classic Rock and Metal Hammer merch discounted for Black Friday weekend

Black Friday just got even blacker. Official Classic Rock and Metal Hammer merch is now available for just £5!

33 classic designs have been discounted from an original price of £14.99 to a bargain-priced £5 to make way for new designs. 

T-shirts in the Black Friday sale include the classic mag logo designs, collectible Metal Hammer Golden Gods tees, and some of our favourite designs inspired by rock and metal classics: Born To Lose, Dino's Bar and Grill and Charlotte's nightclub. 

Back in black: support your favourite magazines by wearing official Classic Rock and Metal Hammer merch, now cheaper than ever.

