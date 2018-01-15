Jack White announces new solo album Boarding House Reach

Jack White has announced details of his upcoming solo album titled Boarding House Reach.

The follow-up to 2014’s Lazaretto will arrive on March 23 via Third Man Records/XL Recordings and is said to feature elements of “crunching rock’n’roll, electro, hard funk, proto punk, hip hop, gospel blues and country.”

In addition, the former White Stripes man has released an audio stream of Respect Commander and a video for Connected By Love which can both be found below.

White reported in March 2017 that he was working on the new music in a small Nashville hideaway, and recording material on an old reel-to-reel tape recorder he bought when he was 14 with money he earned from mowing lawns.

He said: “I’m going to try to write songs where I can’t be heard by the next-door neighbour.

“I want to write like Michael Jackson would write – instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.”

He added: “I always have my own rules, and I can bend them if I want. I can see the confines I’m working in, but nobody else knows I’m doing it.”

Boarding House Reach is available for pre-order through the Third Man Records online store. Find further details below.

Jack White Boarding House Reach tracklist

Connected By Love Why Walk A Dog? Corporation Abulia And Akrasia Hypermisophoniac Ice Station Zebra Over And Over And Over Everything You’ve Ever Learned Respect Commander Ezmerelda Steals The Show Get In The Mind Shaft What’s Done Is Done Humoresque

