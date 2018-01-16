Andrew WK offers to pay fan’s speeding ticket

After music fan Luke Mitchell was caught speeding on the M4 motorway while listening to new Andrew WK track Music Is Worth Living For, the vocalist has offered to pay his £100 fine.

Mitchell posted a message on Twitter saying: “Casually driving down the M4 and Andrew WK’s new single comes on Daniel P Carter’s Radio 1 Rock Show – and now I have a speeding ticket. Totally worth it.”

Following a series of tweets between Mitchell, Carter and Andrew WK, where Mitchell revealed that the fine was £100, the vocalist responded: “Luke, I would like to pay this speeding ticket for you. I was responsible for the sonic party power that caused you to speed.

“I’ll direct message you now to get your information. Please let me do this for you.”

Thames Valley Police then got involved, tweeting: “You may “want fun” and to “party hard” but we want you to be safe. Drive safely dudes and party on (responsibly).”

Mitchell has asked WK to donate the money “to a far more worthy cause than myself” while Music For Nations also invited him to hear the new album You’re Not Alone before anyone else.

The record will arrive on March 2, with WK heading out on tour in April. Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00AM The Great Hall Cardiff, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Academy 2 Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:00AM Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00AM Wedgewood Rooms Southsea, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00AM The Garage Clydebank, United Kingdom

