Circuline release Silence Revealed video

Circuline have released a video for their track Silence Revealed.

It features on their debut album entitled Return, which was released last year and follows their promo for the record’s title track.

The band report they’ve parted ways with founding member Bill Shannon but have brought in Uruguayan guitarist Beledo for their second album Counterpoint – which is due out in the coming weeks.

The album features a raft of guest guitarists including Doug Ott, Matt Dorsey, Stanley Whitaker, Ryche Chlanda, Alek Darson, Alan Shikoh and Randy McStine.

Further album details will be revealed in due course. Circuline will play with 3RDegree at Kenilworth’s 10th Street Live, in New Jersey, on May 5.