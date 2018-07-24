Chris Cornell statue set for Seattle - see first picture

The first image of a statue in honour of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has appeared online, courtesy of TMZ.

Cornell’s widow Vicky commissioned Nick Marra for the bronze sculpture, which will be unveiled at a public ceremony on August 29 at Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture. See the image below.

Speaking about the project, Vicky tells the Seattle Times: “Even though Chris’ music touched the lives of millions around the world, there is no better place than Seattle to honour and celebrate both his contribution to music history, as well as Seattle’s unique place in popular music, with an enduring symbol of a beloved artist, father and husband.

“Our children and I are deeply moved by the continued outpouring of love, compassion, and support, and this is our gift to the Museum Of Pop Culture and to Seattle – our gift back to the tight-knit community that gave him his start.”

The Museum Of Pop Culture’s artistic director Jasen Emmons adds: “MoPOP is honoured to receive this gift from the Cornell family and pay tribute to one of the most powerful and important voices in popular music.

“MoPOP serves to celebrate the Seattle music scene and the luminaries who have emerged from the Northwest and Chris was a key figure who has made a lasting impact on generations worldwide.”

Cornell died on May 18, 2017, with Vicky calling on fans to join her in remembering the Soundgarden vocalist on the anniversary of his death earlier this year.

Last month, the couple’s daughter Toni shared a duet she recorded with her father of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U just months before his death.