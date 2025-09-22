A Freddie Mercury Memorial Garden has opened in West London

Brian May and Freddie Mercury's sister Kashmira Bulsara at the opening of the Freddie Mercury Memorial Garden in West London

A memorial garden dedicated to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has opened in Feltham, West London. The opening was attended by Queen guitarist Brian May and his wife, the actress and singer Anita Dobson, and Kashmira Bulsara, Mercury's younger sister.

The garden, which is located on Feltham Green, is part of the Feltham Green masterplan, a partnership between Hounslow Borough Council in partnership and the Friends of Feltham Green. It includes a pair of cherry trees donated by Japanese fans, a rose bush supplied by Bulsara, an 'eco-cabin' intended as a hub for local residents, and a plaque noting Mercury's connection to the area.

"It's great," says May. "The whole thing's amazing. It's great to see such a community emerge in Feltham because, as I remember Feltham, it wasn't like this in the old days. And now you have this lovely coming together of artists and craftsmen, and it's so nice that they've honoured Freddy in this way, as a son of the village."

"It's great that people still remember my brother," says Bulsara. "Which is lovely."

"Feltham Green has always been at the heart of the town, and today we have delivered a space that is safer, greener, and more welcoming for all," says Shantanu Rajawat, Leader of Hounslow Council. "The Freddie Mercury Memorial Garden is a fitting tribute to one of Feltham’s most iconic residents, and the Eco Cabin shows how we can deliver sustainable, community-led regeneration that leaves a real legacy.

"This is just the start – through our Future Feltham programme, we will continue to deliver new homes, jobs, and community spaces that put local pride and identity at the centre of regeneration."

Last week, Queen confirmed 50th anniversary editions of A Night At The Opera and Bohemian Rhapsody.

