Listen to Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni duet with her late father

Toni Cornell, the daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has shared a duet she recored with her father just months before his death in 2017.

The track is a cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, with the audio stream coming out yesterday to mark Father’s Day.

The duet, which can be heard below, was posted across social media, with Toni paying tribute to her dad on Instagram.

The 13-year-old said: “I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me.

“You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love every day.

“Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day, daddy. Nothing compares to you.”

Cornell’s widow Vicky later added: “I’m so proud of my baby girl for having the courage to share this. July 19, last year she found it in her daddy’s studio files. They recorded it a few months before he died.

"You never know what life brings and how we live each day is what’s most important.”

Cornell died on May 18, 2017, with Vicky calling on fans to join her in remembering the Soundgarden vocalist on the anniversary of his death earlier this year.