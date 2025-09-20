"It's been a really amazing and bittersweet process." Matt Cameron on the emotion of making a new Soundgarden album using demo vocals recorded by the late Chris Cornell
Work on a final Soundgarden album is about 70% complete – and it has been tough for the band to hear Cornell's voice "loud and clear"
Soundgarden are about 70% of the way through making a final album, featuring vocals recorded by Chris Cornell when the band were demoing the tracks.
The songs were written in 2015 and 2016, with Cornell laying down vocals on demos before his death in 2017.
With the vocal tracks as their guiding light, drummer Cameron, bassist Ben Shepherd and guitarist Kim Thayil have been building the songs around Cornell's voice. And the process of making what will be Soundgarden's seventh and final album has been bittersweet, admits Cameron,
He tells Lyndsanity! with Lyndsey Parker: "It's been a really amazing and bittersweet process. We are in the process of finishing it. We don't have a release date yet, but I'd say we're about 70% finished with all the tracking and stuff.
"We are our hard at work at completing that album. It sounds killer and we're really excited to finish it."
He adds: "We started songwriting together, trading demos back and forth around 2015, '16, something like that. And then we had some sessions in 2017 before we went out on tour, just rough rehearsal.
"We recorded some rehearsals. But the vocals that we're using are from the demos that we all recorded together. And so we're just sort of building our tracks around those vocal parts."
On the emotion of hearing Cornell's voice in the studio again, Cameron adds: "I think we're trying to stay focussed on the overall sound of it and all the reasons for us doing it.
"But, yeah, it's been tough to solo up that voice and hear him loud and clear. But I think the fans will like it and it's gonna be a really nice way to finish the creative chapter in Soundgarden."
Earlier this year, Cameron announced he was leaving Pearl Jam after 27 years with the grunge icons.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
