Vigil planned to mark anniversary of Chris Cornell’s death

A vigil to remember Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will he held later this week on the first anniversary of his death.

The singer died on May 18, 2017, and his widow Vicky has called on fans to join her in remembering her husband this coming Friday.

She says in a statement: “It is with great emotion I reach out to all of you as the one year anniversary of my husband’s passing approaches.

“Chris was loved, so much, by so many. The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this.

“Your love has created a close-knit community, more like a family, to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through these last 12 months without you.

“We will be holding a vigil in Chris’s memory at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 18, beginning promptly at 7pm.

“We want to open this up to you, our extended family, and invite you to join us on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay our respects together.

“As we know, there are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there. We would be honoured if you share posts and videos of how Chris’s music has touched you. We can feel your love no matter how far.

“Light a candle, say a prayer, speak his name… Loud Love.”

In February this year, Cornell’s take on Johnny Cash’s You Never Knew My Mind was released. The video showed Cornell at work in the studio and also featured interview footage.

The song features on the Forever Words album, which launched in April via Legacy Recordings.