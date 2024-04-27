Chinese proggers OU share video for 'vulnerable' new single 輪迴 Reborn

Chinese prog quartet OU have shared a video for their latest single, the 'vulnerable' 輪迴 Reborn, which you can watch below.

The band released their second album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, through InsideOut Music yesterday.

"輪迴 Reborn is probably the most vulnerable song of OU to date," the band declare. "It’s also one of Lynn’s favorite songs off our second album. The music of OU goes where it wants to go, and this song happened to go in a direction with some pop sensibilities, which in context with the rest of the album sounds really fresh to our ears."

蘇醒 II: Frailty has been co-produced, mixed by Devin Townsend whi also featured in the video for the band's video for their 淨化 Purge single.

"As I age, I find myself growing easily bored with new music, which is disappointing as a music fan," Townsend explained about his involvement with the band. "Despite being very busy, mutual circumstances aligned myself and the band OU. I appreciate this connection, as their music is exceptionally well executed and interesting to me. I am pleased to have been involved with something refreshing like this."

蘇醒 II: Frailty is available as a limied edition, CD Jewelcase, a white-black marbled coloured vinyl 180g vinyl which is strictly limited to only 1000 copies worldwide and as a digital album.

