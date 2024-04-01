Devin Townsend joins OU for video of new single 淨化 Purge

Chinese prog quartet OU, which is pronounced as 'O', have teamed up with labelmate Devin Townsend for their new single 淨化 Purge, and you can watch the video for the new track below.

The band recently announced that they would release their second album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, through InsideOut Music on April 26, which has also been co-produced and mixed by Townsend.

"As I age, I find myself growing easily bored with new music, which is disappointing as a music fan," Townsend explained about his involvement with the band. "Despite being very busy, mutual circumstances aligned myself and the band OU. I appreciate this connection, as their music is exceptionally well executed and interesting to me. I am pleased to have been involved with something refreshing like this."

We were honoured to have the privilege on working with the mighty Devin Townsend to produce this album in order to further explore and enhance our sound, working to provide a sonic adventure for you all," the band add.

蘇醒 II: Frailty will be available as a limied edition, CD Jewelcase, a white-black marbled coloured vinyl 180g vinyl which is strictly limited to only 1000 copies worldwide and as a digital album.

Pre-orer 蘇醒 II: Frailty.