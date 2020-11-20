Check out The Orb’s trippy new video for Daze

Steve Hillage and David Gilmour collaborators The Orb will perform their first livestreamed gig on December 19. The band promise that the show, entitled This Is Not Here, will be an immersive, mind-altering spectacle with visuals by award-winning AV company Holotronica,

Says The Orb founder Alex Paterson,“The set will be 40 minutes ambient, 40 minutes weird reggae, and 40 minutes deep techno with weird transitions in between. We’ll be playing mainly the last two albums [Abolition Of The Royal Familia and No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds], and maybe a couple of old faves too.”

He adds with a laugh, “I’ve played thousands of gigs, but doing a live stream is back-to-school for me. We’ll be playing as live as possible. Expect happy accidents - definitely not mistakes!”

The experimental group will also release a remix companion to their current album Abolition Of The Royal Familia on April 9, 2021 via Cooking Vinyl. The 12-track ...Guillotine Mixes includes reworkings by Dom Beken (Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets), Youth and The Lost Stoned Pandas (aka Sendelica’s Pete Bingham and Prog writer Kris Needs). The LP concludes with a brand new Orb track, Off The Beaten Trax (Knee Splitter).

Watch the spacey video for David Harrow's (On-U Sound) mix of Daze below.



Tracklisting for Abolition Of The Royal Familia - Guillotine Mixes

1. ‘Daze’ - David Harrow Remix (BLM Remix23)

2. ‘Queen of Hearts’ - Moody Boys Remix (Duck or Drown)

3. ‘Ital Orb’ - Gaudi Remix (Iron Chair)

4. ‘Narcotics’ – David Harrow Remix 2 (Head Crusher)

5. ‘Slave Til U Die’ - Andy Falconer Remix (Water Boarding)

6. ‘Hawk Kings’ - Lost Stoned Pandas Remix (Pear of Anguish)

7. ‘Honey Moonies’ – Paul Metamono Remix (Burnt at The Stake)

8. ‘Weekend’ - Dom Beken & Kris Needs Remix (The Judas Triangle)

9. ‘Pervitin’ - Violeta Vicci Remix (The Saw Torture)

10. ‘AAA’ - Violeta Vicci Remix (Hung, Drawn and Quartered)

11. ‘Shape Shifting Pt. 1’ - Youth Bring in The Clown Remix

12. ‘Off The Beaten Trax’ (Knee Splitter)