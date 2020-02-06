The Lost Stoned Pandas announce double album

Sendelica’s Pete Bingham has teamed up with former Curved Air violinist Paul Sax for a mysterious project called The Lost Stoned Pandas. Double LP Tune In...Turn On...Get Panda'd is out via Fruits De Mer on March 30.

The psychedelic prog band were born from a conversation between Pete Bingham from Welsh space rockers Sendelica and Prog writer/musician Kris Needs during the making of 2019’s Sendelica/The Orb collaboration EP, Windmill.

Tune In...Turn On...Get Panda'd was recorded in Wales in July 2019 and includes Panda Paul (ex-Curved Air) on violin, Panda Chris on electronics (ex-Space Ritual), Panda Jack on drums (Sendelica), Panda Kate on cello and Panda Glenda on bass (Sendelica). The recordings were mixed by Panda Colin, Panda Marc (Astralasia) and Panda Pete, and weave their way through ambient bliss, ethnic rhythms and space rock.

The album can be pre-ordered from the Fruits De Mer website.

