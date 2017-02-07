Cheap Trick confirm studio return

Cheap Trick have confirmed they’re in the studio working on what will be their 18th album.

The band issued their last album titled Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello in April 2016 but have wasted no time in planning the follow-up.

Cheap Trick tweeted: “We’ve been in the studio working on a new album – hope to have completed by spring and released at the beginning of summer 2017.”

Talking about how they approach the recording process, bassist Tom Petersson previously told the Macomb Daily: “We’re a working band. We’re not the kind of group that will take two, three years off to go make an album or something.

“If we have two or three weeks off, it’s a miracle. We work all the time – not non-stop, certainly, but we’re back and forth a lot and we do all sorts of different shows.

“It’s like having a small business. We honestly have to keep going to survive, and that’s what pushes us forward. It’s our livelihood. And we like it. It’s fun, so we wouldn’t want to stop even if we could.”

He added: “We want to record a record every year and just keep them coming out, like in the old days when everybody had a record out every six months, us included.

“We’re writing all the time, so what good is it if those songs don’t come out?”

Cheap Trick were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year. The ceremony saw the band reunited onstage with former drummer Bun E Carlos.

The band are currently on tour, with dates scheduled across the US, Mexico, Canada and Europe.

