Cheap Trick autographs in demand after Rock Hall call

Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander says people in his hometown ask for his autograph since hearing the band would be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The band will be entered into the Rock Hall along with Deep Purple, Chicago, Steve Miller and N.W.A at the April 8 ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

It comes a week after today’s (April 1) release of Cheap Trick’s latest album Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello.

And despite years of success and gold and platinum records, Zander says his Florida neighbours only started asking for his autograph once the Rock Hall came calling.

He tells Canoe.com: “The thing I’ve noticed is the change in people where I live. I live in a very small town where I know everybody.

“And now when I walk around, people I’ve known for 23 years are coming up to me and going, ‘Oh man, congratulations. Can I get your autograph for my kids?’ That’s how I see the difference.

“I never expected it to happen. You know, we’ve been eligible since 2002, I think. The first few years you think, ‘We could get in. That would be cool.’

“Then 10 years go by and you think, ‘Well, we’re not going to get in.’ Then 15 years go by and you think, ‘Well, what do they know anyway?’ But then it happens and all is forgiven and it’s exciting and we’re so proud of ourselves.”

Zander also reiterates his feelings on estranged drummer Bun E Carlos being part of the ceremony, insisting there will be no hard feelings. Carlos stopped playing live with the band in 2010 and settled a lawsuit with his former bandmates earlier this year.

Zander says: “Bun E’s gonna play with us – he’s still a member of Cheap Trick, he’s just not touring anymore. But we’re gonna do three songs together.

“It’s going to be a party and we’re going to have fun and it’s going to be fairly light because we never take ourselves seriously anyway.”

Cheap Trick your the US with Joan Jett and Heart this year.