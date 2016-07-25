Bun E Carlos doesn't anticipate another Cheap Trick reunion

Bun E Carlos says he doesn’t anticipate the classic lineup of Cheap Trick reuniting again.

The band’s former drummer says his performance with his old bandmates at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in April was “hunky dory” and “real fun” – despite the feud with frontman Robin Zander and his lawsuit over withheld royalties, which was settled last year.

But Carlos says it was likely to be their last ever show together.

He tells Radio.com: “It probably was the last time, and it was real fun to get up and play. Like when bassist Tom Petersson rejoined the band in 87, when we sat down to practice, it was like, ‘Oh yeah, the four of us play so much better together than the three of us without one guy. ‘

“It was kind of that good old feeling again, and that was real nice.”

He continues: “I’ve been asked repeatedly lately, ‘Are you ever gonna play with these guys again?’ I’m sure some promoter will come along and cough up the dough and offer us one more tour.

“And they’ll say, ‘Hey, that guy’s not so bad, let’s do one more.’ I really don’t anticipate that happening, though.”

Cheap Trick co-founder Carlos was asked to step away from live show commitments in 2010, but he has insisted he remained a part of the band business thereafter.

Carlos released debut solo album Greetings From Bunezuela earlier this year.

