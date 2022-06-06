Charlie Griffiths releases new animated video for Luminous Beings

Former Textures singer Danïel De Jongh features on new solo single from Haken's Charlie Griffiths

Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths has released another animated promo video, this time forhis latest single Luminous Beings, which you can watch below.

Tiktaalika is the title track of the guitarist's debut solo album, described by Griffiths as “the world’s first palaeontology-based progressive metal album”, and which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 17.

Luminous Beings features a vocal performance from former Textures vocalist Danïel De Jongh.

"The most proggy track on the album; I think of it as Gentle Giant meets Cynic, with a blend of big odd time riffs and technical, detailed guitar parts and jazz harmony," declares Griffiths. "Lyrically this is a love letter to the amazing planet and natural world we find ourselves in and also reflects on that intangible ‘force’ which drives us and inspires us to keep moving forward, despite the many obstacles we’re all dealt. But as someone once said, ‘life finds a way!’.

"I’d long been a fan of Danïel De Jongh’s vocal work with Textures and I was incredibly lucky to have him lend his awesome, soulful voice to this track and bringing it to life. Underpinning it all is Drummer Darby Todd (Martin Barre, Devin Townsend), who delivered the perfect blend of power, world class groove and fusion chops to the track."

Griffiths has previously released a video for Arctic Cemetery, featuring a guest appearance from Between The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers, and for the epic Tiktaalika.

Tiktaalika will be available as a limited CD edition, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD and as digital album.

Pre-order Tiktaalika.

