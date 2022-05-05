Charlie Griffiths lampoons kids TV in hilarious new video for Tiktaalika

Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths has released an hilarious new promo video lampooning kids TV for the epic Tiktaalika, which you can watch below.

Tiktaalika is the title track of the guitarist's debut solo album, described by Griffiths as “the world’s first palaeontology-based progressive metal album”, and which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 17.

"When I first heard of a ‘Tiktaalik’, I remember thinking it was a pretty metal word and it’s always been in the back of my mind to do something with ‘Tiktaalika’," Griffiths explains. "The natural rhythm of the word is actually the inspiration for the opening riff of the tune. When applied to the guitar it has a cool King Crimson vibe, which is both quirky and groovy.

"After that initial seed, the song soon evolved into an epic arrangement in which I humbly tip my hat to some of my most formative guitarists like Andy LaRocque, Kirk Hammett, Dave Mustaine and Dimebag Darrell to name but a few! Once again drummer Darby Todd (Martin Barre, Devin Townsend) delivered some incredible drumming and I think Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood’s mixing really shines on this track."

Griffiths has previously released a video for Arctic Cemetery, featuring a guest appearance from Between The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers.

Tiktaalika will be available as a limited CD edition, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD and as digital album.

Pre-order Tiktaalika.