Mike Portnoy guests on new Between The Buried And Me single Fix The Error

US prog metal quintet Between The Buried And Me have streamed their brand new single Fix The Error, which you can listen to below.

The new single, which features drum solos from an ironclad trifecta of Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis, and Ken Schalk, is taken from the band's upcoming album Colors II which will be released on Friday, August 20th via Sumerian Records.

"We really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here,” explains singer Tommy Rogers. “That’s part of the reason we named it Colors II. We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors. Back then, we had just gotten done with OZZfest. We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time.”



“Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement,” recalls guitarist Paul Waggoner. “We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the Pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level.”

Pre-order Colors II.

(Image credit: Sumerian Records)

Between The Buried And Me: Colors II

1. Monochrome

2. The Double Helix of Extinction

3. Revolution In Limbo

4. Fix The Error

5. Never Seen/Future Shock

6. Stare Into The Abyss

7. Prehistory

8. Bad Habits

9. The Future Is Behind Us

10. Turbulent

11. Sfumato

12. Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)