Chaos Divine premiere animated video for Unspoken with Prog

Perth-based prog metallers Chaos Divine have premiered the video for their brand new single Unpsoken with Prog. You can watch the animated promo below. The new single is released on Friday through Firestarter Distribution.

“With Unspoken and our forthcoming album, we have certainly paid a visit to our heavy roots, taking a bit of a side step to create a more modern sound, but not straying too far from what has defined Chaos Divine over the past three albums," guitarist Ryan Felton told Prog.

"This is the first piece of new music we have released since our Colliding Skies album back in 2015, and so we feel like we’ve grown so much as a band in that time, and this growth is evident in the track.

"We worked with New Zealand animator Luke Toth who has brilliantly pieced together the very bold and mesmerising visual sequence for the music video. It represents some fairly powerful and profound themes from the song around the agony of emptiness and loneliness.

"We feel like there is a lot to be excited about at the moment with how the band is writing and performing. We’ve found a whole new level of energy.”

The band, who were part of this year's successful Progfest line-up, and have also toured with the likes of Mastodon, Between The Buried & Me, Animals As Leaders and Katatonia, have now signed to Australian booking agency Beardfoot, joining a roster that also includes fellow Aussie prog acts Voyager, The Omnific and Osaka Punch.