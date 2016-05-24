Cate Le Bon premieres Love Is Not Love video

Cate Le Bon has released a video for her track Love Is Not Love.

The song features on the Welsh-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter’s latest album Crab Day. It launched last month via Turnstile Music.

The promo was directed by filmmaker Phil Collins and shot in Berlin with an elite dance troupe.

Le Bon said of the album: “Crab Day was lovingly formed in the mouth of the Pacific Ocean, as it quietly mocked us with its magnitude. It’s the sound of the ‘accidentally on purpose’ coming together of the right people at precisely the right time in an environment that furnished and fuelled the abandonment we felt effortlessly.

“It’s a coalition of inescapable feelings and fabricated nonsense, each propping the other up. Crab Day is an old holiday. Crab Day is a new holiday. Crab Day isn’t a holiday at all.”

Le Bon is currently on tour across the UK.

May 24: Glasgow Stereo

May 25: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

May 26: London Oval Space

May 27: Brighton Pattern

Aug 20: Brecon Beacons Green Man

Cate Le Bon: Mug Museum